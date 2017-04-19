Madhur Bhandarkar to incorporate THIS famous qawwali in Indu Sarkar

Even though the talented Kirti Kulhari has not had any major film release after the smash hit PINK, all the eyes are indeed set on her upcoming film Indu Sarkar, in which she plays a stammering poetess. The film, which is being directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, is a political drama that has been set in the Emergency era.

The latest update on the film is that, Madhur Bhandarkar has included a recreated version of ‘Chadhta Sooraj Dheere Dheere Dhal Jaayega’ a very popular qawwali by the late Aziz Nazan. The said qawwali will be rendered by the late Aziz Nazan’s son, Mujtaba. The music of the popular qawwali has been composed by Anu Malik.

Speaking about the same, Madhur Bhandarkar said, “The song has relevance in the film. Also, since the film is set in the 70s – the time Aziz Nazan reigned – we thought it was apt. Anu Malik had met Mujtaba earlier who is taking his father’s legacy forward. Both of us thought it was best to record it with him. Besides, there are not too many qawwali tracks in Bollywood nowadays.”

Besides Kirti Kulhari, Indu Sarkar also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher. The film is currently in post-production and will release on July 21 this year.