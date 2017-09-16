Kriti Sanon won’t be Nawazuddin’s LOVE INTEREST in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next production!

This is one pair – that of Kriti Sanon and Nawazuddin Siddiqui – that the audiences will have to wait now before they can watch at the theatres. We have come to know from confirmed sources that the actress is not doing the romance-comedy-drama, directed by 52-year-old debutant director Aditya Nimbalkar, opposite Nawazuddin, who stars in the male lead.

Says a trade source, “It’s a quirky, funny, yet intense love story set in a school at a hill station in North India. While there was speculation of Kriti Sanon being finalized to play the female lead, that slot is still being finalized. Like many actresses are approached for roles, so was Kriti but then sometimes things don’t work out for various reasons. In the actress’s case, it didn’t work out for all concerned parties – the director Aditya Nimbalkar, the producers Vishal Bharadwaj, Arjun N Kapoor and Prernaa Arora and Kriti, so they parted ways amicably. While Kriti outshone everyone with a powerhouse performance, in her recent release, Bareilly Ki Barfi and is maturing as a fine actress, who can hold sway in a film on her own, everyone, including Kriti herself felt that she is still too young an actor to take on such a layered and complex character which has so many shades to it. But both Kriti and Vishal are looking forward to working together in another film. Nawazuddin’s character is also a finely nuanced one which suits him perfectly. The as-yet-untitled film will be shot in North India and is expected to begin shooting in December.”

While Vishal remained unavailable for comment, a source close to Kriti says, “Kriti loves and respects Vishal sir’s body of work and thinks Nawazuddin is hugely talented. She would love to work with them both in the near future in another film.”

Nimbalkar will be Vishal’s third assistant director whom the filmmaker has launched. Nimbalkar has earlier assisted Vishal on films like Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon while Vishal has earlier launched Abhishek Chaubey and will launch Honey Trehan (who has assisted him on Omkara and 7 Khoon Maaf) in the Deepika Padukone-starrer Sapna Didi.