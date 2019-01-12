Koffee With Karan 6 – Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul have been suspended over their comments on the Karan Johar show

The Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul episode of Koffee With Karan seem to have resulted in a massive uproar. So much so that, it seems to have cost the cricketers their careers. Claiming that the comments made by the players on national television were misogynistic in nature, the duo received a lot of flak on social media after the episode of Koffee With Karan 6 went on air. Considering the outrage, the BCCI decided to take strict action against the Indian cricketers and recent reports have it that they have been suspended from playing temporarily.

Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul who were supposed to be playing matches for India against Australia and New Zealand, have been asked to cut short their tour and return home. Despite the fact that they would prove to be quite important for the forthcoming matches, it seems that the BCCI is keen on keeping up with their word and escalating the matter. Diana Eduji, Committee of Administrators member has asserted that no one can be bigger than the institution or the game, so even if this results in them skipping the World Cup, they would still continue with this if need be.

As of now, reports have it that an enquiry has been arranged for Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul and their suspension letters is said to have already been issued by the CoA. However, it seems that both the players will be facing the wrath differently.

During the show, while Hardik Pandya went all out boasting about his way with women, Rahul was quite subdued and mild when it came to making remarks. The BCCI is supposed to be considering these points before they finally decide on the level of punishment for the two players. Indian Captain Virat Kohli has taken a stand adding that the team as a whole will be against any inappropriate comment that was made by any of the member.

