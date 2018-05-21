Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.05.2018 | 8:27 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Raazi Sanju 102 Not Out Kalank Race 3 Bioscopewala
follow us on

Karan Johar’s STUDENT Tara Sutaria bags her second film opposite Shahid Kapoor? Details inside

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Karan Johar seems to have a midas touch with all the newcomers that he launches. Indeed, it is a dream to debut with his film for anyone wanting to make it big in Bollywood. He sure has cracked the formula for making successful potboilers and we are not complaining because he has an eye for talent, despite being accused of nepotism. He is coming up with a sequel to his 2012 film Student Of Year where Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their debuts. Student Of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff and two newcomers: Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. While Ananya is a bonafide star kid, Tara is an opera singer, dancer and an ex-Disney VJ. Karan’s SOTY 2 is like an added feather to Tara’s already impressive resume and so we are not surprised that she has bagged another film already.

Karan Johar’s STUDENT Tara Sutaria bags her second film opposite Shahid Kapoor? Details inside

Buzz is that Tara has bagged a film opposite Shahid Kapoor which is a remake of a hit South movie: Arjun Reddy. It revolves around medical student (played by Sasha) who falls for his junior and then gets his heart broken. It is about the way he deals with his anger issues. The movie will be adapted to the North Indian setting and Tara will play the leading lady opposite Shahid. What an interesting pairing, right? We are so excited! Wish the makers announce it officially soon.

On work front, Shahid Kapoor is working on Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He has had a successful year with Padmaavat making a record breaking business at the box office. He also awaits an interesting development in his personal life as he is ready to become a dad for the second time.

Also Read: Student Of The Year 2: Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are the new BFFs in B-town

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Saif Ali Khan CONFIRMS he pulled strings to…

Deepika Padukone confesses Ranveer Singh is…

Box Office: With Raazi, Alia Bhatt crosses…

What next for Deepika Padukone?

Box Office: Raazi grosses approx. Rs. 125…

Box Office: Raazi Day 10 in overseas

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification