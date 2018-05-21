Karan Johar’s STUDENT Tara Sutaria bags her second film opposite Shahid Kapoor? Details inside

Karan Johar seems to have a midas touch with all the newcomers that he launches. Indeed, it is a dream to debut with his film for anyone wanting to make it big in Bollywood. He sure has cracked the formula for making successful potboilers and we are not complaining because he has an eye for talent, despite being accused of nepotism. He is coming up with a sequel to his 2012 film Student Of Year where Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their debuts. Student Of The Year 2 stars Tiger Shroff and two newcomers: Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. While Ananya is a bonafide star kid, Tara is an opera singer, dancer and an ex-Disney VJ. Karan’s SOTY 2 is like an added feather to Tara’s already impressive resume and so we are not surprised that she has bagged another film already.

Buzz is that Tara has bagged a film opposite Shahid Kapoor which is a remake of a hit South movie: Arjun Reddy. It revolves around medical student (played by Sasha) who falls for his junior and then gets his heart broken. It is about the way he deals with his anger issues. The movie will be adapted to the North Indian setting and Tara will play the leading lady opposite Shahid. What an interesting pairing, right? We are so excited! Wish the makers announce it officially soon.

On work front, Shahid Kapoor is working on Batti Gul Meter Chalu. He has had a successful year with Padmaavat making a record breaking business at the box office. He also awaits an interesting development in his personal life as he is ready to become a dad for the second time.

