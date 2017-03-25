Karan-Johar-turns-singer,-records-a-song-for-Shekhar-Ravjiani

After having proved his mettle as a filmmaker par excellence, Karan Johar became a judge in a number of reality shows. Time and again, he had also exhibited his dancing skills at the drop of a hat.

If these weren’t enough, then, he also tried his acting in Bollywood. The film that he chose to debut with was Bombay Velvet. Despite having huge expectations from the film, it turned turtle at the Box-Office.

Recently, Karan Johar tried his hand on yet another creative form- singing. The filmmaker recorded a number for the music composer Shekhar Ravjiani, for the singing reality show ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’. Shekhar Ravjiani even tweeted the photograph of Karan Johar inside the recording studio.

Shekhar Ravjiani captioned the same as “@karanjohar records a song for me #yetanotherrole #dilhaihindustani”. On the other hand, Karan Johar thanked Shekar Ravjiani by tweeting “Thank you Shekhar sir! Singing for you was an honour…I hope this leads to a long innings as a playback singer ….for me! #dreamcometrue”.