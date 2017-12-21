Kangana Ranaut turns Santa this Christmas for underprivileged kids

With Christmas around the corner, a lot of people are waiting for the festivities to begin. Kangana Ranaut has decided to spend her Christmas spreading happiness donning the Christmas hat as she turns Santa for the underprivileged kids of Smile foundation and support the initiative #QaukerFeedAChild.

On 25th of December at a suburban restaurant in Mumbai, Kangana Ranaut will have a brunch party with over 100 kids. She has instructed her team to also get some gifts wrapped for the children and ensure all the arrangements so that the children can have a good time on Christmas. The actress is all set to share stories and her Christmas memories with the kids and would throw light on the cause of nutrition giving some healthy tips to them.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut will start the next schedule shooting for Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi from 23rd December and would be continuously shooting till 31st December except on Christmas Day.