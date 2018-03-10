Irrfan Khan’s wife pens a HEARTBREAKING letter on his rare disease, asks fans to pray for him

Irrfan Khan has been fighting a rare disease and there is an ambiguity over his health condition since his tweet a few days ago talking about the same. The Hindi Medium actor took to Twitter to write, “Sometimes you wake up with a jolt with life shaking you up. The last fifteen days, my life has been a suspense story. Little had I known that my search for rare stories would make me find a rare disease. I have never given up and have always fought for my choices and always will.”

Since this declaration, there have been unconfirmed reports about his health condition being circulated which made matters worse. He asked us for some time for him to wrap this situation around his head, to heal and recuperate. Well after this, his wife Sutapa Sikdar took to Facebook to pen an emotional letter which gives insight into what the family is going through. She compared this situation to a battlefield and called her husband a warrior. Here is what she said.

“My best friend and my partner is a ‘warrior’ he is fighting every obstacle with tremendous grace and beauty. I apologize for not answering calls msgs,but I want all of you to know I am truly humbled indebted for ever for the wishes prayers and concern from all over the world. I am grateful to god and my partner for making me a warrior too. I am at present focused in the strategies of the battlefield which I have to conquer.

It wasn’t and isn’t and is not going to be easy but the hope ignited by the magnitude of family ,friends and fans of irrfan has made me only optimistic and almost sure of the victory. I know curiosity germinates from concern but lets turn our curiosity from what it is to what it should be. Lets change the leaf. Lets not waste our precious energies to only know what it is and just prey to make it what it should be. My humble request to all of you is to concentrate on the song of life, to dance of life to victory. My family will soon join in this dance of life. Thank you all from bottom of our heart .

Sutapa irrfan babil ayaan.

