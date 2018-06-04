INSIDE SCOOP: Aamir Khan calls the shots on Thugs of Hindostan sets

If reports are to be believed, Aamir Khan is playing an exceedingly active role from behind the camera for Thugs Of Hindostan. Yash Raj Films’ lavish costly period film (the most expensive film ever produced by the banner) which has already gone over-budget.

According to sources in the know, Aamir Khan is in a more collaborative mood this time than usual. “He’s always known to be much more than an actor on the sets of his films. But this time for Thugs Of Hindostan, he’s hands-on with the official director Vijay Krishna Acharya,” says the source.

Apparently Acharya, known to friends as Victor, doesn’t mind at all. “Aamir’s inputs are helping the film to become bigger and better with each passing day of shooting. Victor is happy to have Aamir’s inputs. In fact so high is Aamir’s volume of contribution that producer Aditya Chopra listens to the Superstar’s suggestions and makes sure they are included in the shooting,” says the source.

Apparently, Aamir’s co-actors in Thugs Of Hindostan don’t mind taking instruction from him. “Whether it is Katrina Kaif or Fatima Sana Shaikh, they know Aamir is very much in collaboration with the director. Even Amitabh Bachchan Saab is quietly accepting Aamir’s instructions on the sets. It’s quite a shock for him, since during all these years he has never ever intervened in the direction,” says the source.