This is the initiative Tamannaah Bhatia has taken up to save the rivers of the country

With many actors and celebrities coming together for various initiatives and social causes, one of the most talked about campaigns is that of saving the environment. This has seen many of these glamorous stars coming out in support of it and the latest one to join the league is Tamannaah Bhatia.

From fighting for animal rights to save water initiatives to spreading awareness on the hazards of plastic, there have many campaigns aimed against global warming and its effects. In a bid to protect the major water source of our country, the rivers, Tamannaah Bhatia has joined hands with Isha Foundation to launch a rally for rivers. #RallyForRivers is an initiative that has been gathering support on social media and Tamannaah too promoted the same on the platform.

Sharing this picture on her Instagram page and holding a placard that read, ‘#RallyForRivers’, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about the campaign and urged her fans to support the cause saying, “The rivers that have been nurturing us for thousands of years are shrinking at an alarming rate. Perennial rivers have become seasonal. #RallyForRivers is one of the largest ever initiative by Isha Foundation, with an aim to create massive public awareness about the depleting rivers. Show your support by simply giving a missed call on the number mentioned above.”

On the film front, last seen in Bahubali 2 – The Conclusion, Tamannaah Bhatia will next be seen with Prabhu Dheva as a deaf and mute person in Khamoshi and it is directed by American director Chakri Toleti.