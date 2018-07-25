Here’s why Anushka Sharma won’t be able to cheer for husband Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma has taken a much needed break and is spending time with hubby Virat Kohli in London. The actress recently wrapped up both of her films – Zero and Sui Dhaaga – Made in India. Both the films are releasing later this year. It has been a month since she joined her husband Virat Kohli to cheer for Indian Cricket Team at the ongoing series. But, it seems like we won’t be seeing Anushka cheering for Virat Kohli in the matches.

Anushka Sharma is often seen in the stands cheering for the Men in Blue along with other star wives Sakshi Dhoni, Ritika Sajdeh, Aesha Dhawan and others. However, according to the new rule, wives and girlfriends of the cricketers won’t be allowed in the camp until the end of the three Test matches against England. A report in a daily revealed that the players have had four days of rest before the matches begin. They have moved out their relatives, wives and friends and have left for Chelmsford.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will be seen in Yash Raj Films’ Sui Dhaaga – Made In India with Varun Dhawan. The film is scheduled to release on September 28, 2018. After that, she will be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Aanand L Rai’s film Zero. The film will release on December 21, 2018.