Here’s why Anushka Sharma is flying to London in the midst of Sui Dhaaga promotions

Anushka Sharma seems to have a hectic work schedule till the end of this year. The actress is gearing up for the release of her next film, Sui Dhaaga, which will see her being paired with Varun Dhawan for the first time. After the trailer launch, the actors are currently busy with promotions. In the midst of the same, Anushka now will have to make time to fly to London to complete a brand commitment for a ladies bag product and also promote the film when she is in the city.

A source close to the actress said, “Anushka Sharma has a massively hectic work schedule till Zero releases. She also has to finish multiple brand shoots and endorsement commitments. So it’s going to be quite a big juggle for her to make time. Post the trailer launch of Sui Dhaaga that saw her swamped with outstanding reviews, Anushka will be heading back to London to shoot for a big ticket commercial for a bag brand. This is a new addition to her kitty of 16 brands! Once she completes shooting for this commercial, she will return to India immediately to resume promotions for Sui Dhaaga. She has to balance her film and other work commitments till December end.”

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan starrer Sui Dhaaga – Made In India is a film that promotes the hard work and sincerity of weavers and embroiderers in the country. The film, directed by Sharat Katariya and produced by Maneesh Sharma, is slated to release on September 28, right before Gandhi Jayanti which is on October 2.

Speaking of her other film commitments, Anushka Sharma, as mentioned before, will next be seen in Zero which features Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The film, directed by Aanand L. Rai, is slated to release on December 21.