Govinda thanks Rishi Kapoor for showing concern over his Jagga Jasoos bad experience

Moviegoers and media were left shocked when Govinda had tweeted a few weeks ago over his displeasure with his appearance in Jagga Jasoos. The actor had shot for a cameo for the film but his scene was chopped off without even informing him. This angered the senior actor who took to Twitter to make it clear that he’s upset with the way things turned out to be.

Yesterday, Rishi Kapoor angrily spoke about director Anurag Basu’s irresponsible behaviour that in many ways led to the film’s debacle. Among many other complaints he had, he mentioned that casting an actor like Govinda and then deleting his part was a wrong move. Touched by Rishi Kapoor’s words, Govinda today thanked the veteran actor, whose son Ranbir is the lead actor and co-producer of Jagga Jasoos. He was glad that Rishi Kapoor showed concern.

Govinda then explained that the reason he didn’t chose to escalate the matter is because of his love for Kapoor family. He said that he believes that the director’s call is final but a little professionalism was expected. He revealed that he didn’t charge a single paisa from the film and was unwell and on drips and yet, he went to South Africa for the shoot since he didn’t want people to feel that he’s unprofessional. Govinda says that he has learnt his lesson and that he assures that he’ll be more frank from now on. He said that he won’t be sensitive or emotional anymore when it comes to work.

Govinda added that he also didn’t want to go everywhere explaining his take as it would have been perceived as a complaint and that he’s not here fight. Surprisingly, he says that he might work with Anurag Basu again if he offers him a film. He admitted that it’s a petty issue and doesn’t want to get affected by it. He also opened up that such instances happen when one is going through a rough patch. To prove his point, he said that he stays next to entertainment entrepreneur Manmohan Shetty’s bungalow, where a lot of parties take place. Yet, he says that no celebrity cares to drop in to his residence to say hello and that people avoid him. However, Govinda is content with the fact that the public still loves him and mobs him wherever he goes.

He then further opened up about his love for Kapoor family. Govinda recalled that Rishi’s father, superstar actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, showered loads of love on him when he started out. Govinda said that he and his mother were invited to a party thrown by Raj Kapoor and as soon as they entered, the Mera Naam Joker actor touched his mother’s feet. Govinda says that this meant a lot to him as he was living in a chawl in distant suburb of Virar near Mumbai and was a nobody then. Yet, Raj Kapoor was indifferent to his social status.

He concluded by saying that he might still do special appearances, despite the Jagga Jasoos experience, especially for Kapoor family or superstar Salman Khan’s family since he holds them in high regard. Govinda considers Salman a close friend and he even starred in Govinda’s last super-hit film, Partner, in 2007.