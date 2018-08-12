GOLD: Iconic landmarks across India to turn golden this week as a part of the promotions of Akshay Kumar starrer

It was 70 years ago on this very day that India won a Gold medal as a free nation and keeping this in mind the makers of Gold are turning few of the landmark places in India golden in colour. The makers of Gold are all set to celebrate the two most important days of India in a big way.

On August 12, that is today, it will be celebrated with grandeur and pride as iconic places across India like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, Statue Circle in Jaipur, PVR Plaza Connaught place in Delhi, Prinsep Ghat in Kolkata, JK Temple in Kanpur And Magarpatta city in Pune will turn golden as we won our first gold medal as a free nation on this day. The makers of the film along with the star cast tweeted the letter Informing about this.

Akshay Kumar took to his social media and posted the letter writing, “Tomorrow is the day, 70 years ago India won it’s first Gold medal as a free nation! I take immense pride in sharing, in this honour, landmark locations across India will be turning Gold tomorrow 7 pm onwards. Join us and unite for India’s first Gold. #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold”

A part of the letter read as “We are proud to announce that major cities across India will unite in honour of our nation’s greatest day in sporting history. It was this game that gave the nation its first Olympic gold medal. Hockey in India has not just been a sport, but also a bloodline of which our ancestors have grown up and thrived upon.”

Tomorrow is the day, 70 years ago India won it’s first Gold medal as a free nation! I take immense pride in sharing, in this honour, landmark locations across India will be turning Gold tomorrow 7 pm onwards. Join us and unite for India’s first Gold. #IndiaTurnsGold #UniteForGold pic.twitter.com/nxjDHgyK5k — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 11, 2018

The film has been shot across the UK and India, capturing the fascinating aspects of the pre-independent era. Gold marks the Bollywood debut of actress Mouni Roy opposite Akshay Kumar. It marks the first association between Akshay Kumar and Excel Entertainment led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. Also starring Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineet Singh and Sunny Kaushal in integral roles, Gold is directed by Reema Kagti and it is all set to release on the August 15 2018.

Also Read: GOLD: Akshay Kumar and Madhuri Dixit recreate a special moment from their film Aarzoo on Dance Deewane