‘Gold’ actress Mouni Roy bags a role in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra

It seems that Mouni Roy has definitely struck gold in Bollywood quite literally. After receiving the chance to make a big full-fledged Bollywood debut opposite superstar Akshay Kumar, the actress will now share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

Mouni Roy has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the much talked about film Brahmastra. Although it is being asserted that she is indeed a part of the project, the details of her character is being kept under wraps. The vigilante superhero drama Brahmastra is said to be trilogy, to be directed by Ayan Mukerji and the film that was slated to go on floor earlier this year has been pushed further to next year. With the actress recently coming on board, we hear that she will start shooting for the film, early next year.

Mouni Roy, who entered the TV industry with the iconic Ekta Kapoor saga ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, recently regained fame with the much popular fiction show ‘Naagin’. The actress, soon shifted her attention to Bollywood and bagged the much coveted Gold which is a period drama featuring Akshay Kumar in the role of Balbir Singh and Mouni essays the role of his wife.

As for the film Brahmastra, the film is produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and it is slated to release on August 15, 2019.