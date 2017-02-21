Find out why Censor Board insists on disclaimer for Sarkar 3 trailer

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Sarkar 3

Just prior to the beginning of every film, it is a norm of sorts to add disclaimers whether it is related to real life characters, religion or even smoking. And now, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) has been insisting Ram Gopal Varma to add an appropriate disclaimer for Sarkar 3 not just for the film but also the trailer.

Ever since the political franchise with Amitabh Bachchan as the protagonist aka Sarkar has kick started, audience have often drawn parallels between his character as well as one of the most influential politicians of Maharashtra, Balasaheb Thackeray. And now we hear that some of the dialogues as well as the scenes in the trailer that was shown to the board resembled the late politician. Hence, in a unique move of sorts, the CBFC has demanded the need of a disclaimer even for the trailer. The disclaimer in question would be a normal one that is often used in the beginning of every film– wherein the filmmaker states that the film doesn’t resemble any character living or dead and any similarity is purely coincidental.

Furthermore, it is being said that while the board wasn’t this particular during the release of the first two instalments of the franchise, they have decided to be a little more careful now, after the demise of Balasaheb Thackeray in 2012. Hence, the need of this disclaimer even for the trailer of the film.

Agreeing to their terms and conditions is the director of Sarkar 3, Ram Gopal Varma who further added that it is absolutely normal to be cautious as there are chances this may cause an issue later.

Sarkar 3 also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh, Yami Gautam, Jackie Shroff among others and is slated to release April 7.

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

John Abraham

John Abraham to be the chief guest for a beauty…

Karan

Karan Johar to produce a sex comedy to be…

Badshah

SCOOP: Reload to feature the track ‘Bandook’ by…

Distributors of Kaabil approach Rakesh Roshan to recoup their losses

BREAKING: Distributors of Kaabil approach Rakesh…

Richa Chadda to have her own sports team new

Richa Chadda to have her own sports team?

Salman Khan

REVEALED: This co-star of Salman Khan is all set…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification