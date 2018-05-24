Farhan Akhtar tweets about Petrol price hike

For the past couple of years, the multi talented artist Farhan Akhtar has often expressed his concerns over several ongoing issues in the country. The loudest one of all has been MARD that fights against gender discrimination and inequality. And now if there is something that has been bothering Farhan, it is the drastic increase in petrol prices. In fact, he took to social media to share his thoughts on it.

Amidst many celebrities, some of them even deleting their comments on the increase in petrol price, here is Farhan Akhtar who is uninhibited to call a spade, a spade. He doesn’t like to mince words and furthermore, he also educated the audience on how the price can be reduced by giving a detailed analysis of the market price of petrol.

₹84 per litre mubarak to you and your loved ones.

Actual cost I believe is ₹31, based on info i could find online (do correct me if I’m wrong, happy to learn) .. the rest are central & state taxes, cess & commissions. Just so you know that the price can be brought down. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 23, 2018

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house Excel Entertainment is gearing up for one of the most awaited releases of the year, the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indian Independence era and revolves around India’s first victory at hockey in Olympics. Directed by Reema Kagti, the film is slated to release on August 15, marking the occasion of Independence Day.

On the other hand, Farhan Akhtar was supposed to feature in two films as an actor. But speculations have it that he has opted out of both of them. Farhan is yet to announce about his next directorial as he is busy performing at concerts.

