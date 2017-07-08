EXCLUSIVE: Here are the details of Akshay Kumar’s character preparations for Gold

Akshay Kumar is currently in England shooting for Reema Kagti’s Gold based on the first Olympian gold medal for India. Since the medal was for hockey, and as Akshay Kumar plays the captain of a hockey team, three hockey experts have been chosen to coach Akshay in the nuances of the game.

Says a source close to the film, “Akshay needn’t have learnt hockey. He is sporty by nature. Also, he won’t be shown so much on the field. This is not going to be so much about the game of hockey itself, like Chak De India was. It is going to be about what went on behind the scenes, how Akshay as the captain of the team prepared the team to the spectacular victory.”

But now Akshay has reached a zone where he won’t plunge into a character without homework. For Gold, he won’t only learn hockey, he will also age by at least 10 years during the course of the narrative.

Apparently, Akshay Kumar has asked his director Reema Kagti to let him show the physical changes in his character without resorting to makeup. “Akshay wants to use his body language in a way that spotlights the character’s progress without external props. He has played real-life characters in Airlift and Rustom. But he didn’t need to transform physically until now for this role.”

Not only is a cricket and football enthusiast getting to learn an entirely new game, but an actor lately know for dedicated characterizations is all set to play one more enormously patriotic role.