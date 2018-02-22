Diljit Dosanjh faces legal trouble over the song ‘Pant Mein Gun’ from Welcome To New York

The third Bollywood film of Diljit Dosanjh, Welcome To New York is all set to hit the silver screen this week. However, before the actor can rejoice the moment, he is caught up in a legal hassle. Considering the increasing sensitivity amongst Indian citizens, one of the songs from his film Welcome To New York seems to have left some offended.

Not surprisingly, a certain Sikh citizen named Jasjeet Singh has filed an FIR against the team of Welcome To New York. The FIR has filed against the song ‘Pant Mein Gun’ which is picturized on Diljit Dosanjh. According to the petition, Singh believes that the song features inappropriate lyrics. He has further accused the actor-singer of disrespecting his own community. Diljit Dosanjh too belongs to the Sikh community and this has irked the petitioner even further.

According to the filed FIR, some of them have been upset that the song uses the word ‘gun’. Reasoning on it, they have been stating that Sikhs keep katar as a weapon and not guns in their pants. Furthermore, a few have also alleged that Diljit went against the principles of Sikhism by featuring in the song. We hear that the actor’s team is currently looking into the matter.

Reportedly, the FIR has been registered in two different places, namely, Amritsar and Mumbai. As for the hearing, it is expected to take place somewhere around next month. However, it seems that the legal action won’t currently have any impact on the film’s release.

Welcome To New York stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role along with Karan Johar in a double role. It is also expected to feature some interesting cameos by Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Katrina Kaif among others. Directed by Chakri Toleti, it is slated to release on February 23.

