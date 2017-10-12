Dilip Kumar’s Pali Hill bungalow goes into redevelopment and it will also have a museum dedicated to the actor

After a long and tiring legal dispute with Prajita Developers who were given the Dilip Kumar property to be redeveloped in 2010, the Pali Hill Bungalow that is owned by the actor has will now be developed by Black Rock. According to the new builders, the redeveloped property will be a multi-storeyed building which will also have a museum dedicated to Dilip Kumar along with a residence for him.

Black Rock which is run by restauranteur Kishor Bajaj of Hakkasan fame along with brother-in-law Ajay Ashar, have now come on board to redevelop the property and has paid Rs. 20 crore to Prajita Developers as per the Supreme Court ruling last month. Prajita Developers, as mentioned before, were given the property to redevelop in 2010 by Shrayans Developers who were initially given the responsibility of redeveloping Dilip Kumar’s property.

While Prajita Developers failed to start work on Dilip Kumar’s bungalow despite permissions in place, fearing the cancellation of agreement with the actor, they moved the High Court. However, they lost the case in January 2016 wherein the court ruled in Dilip Kumar’s favour asking the builders to handover the property to the actor again. Prajita Developers then approached the Supreme Court for the same which a month ago ruled once again in favor of Dilip Kumar asking them to handover the possession of their bungalow once they pay Rs. 20 crore to Prajita Developers.

Talking about receiving the opportunity to redevelop Dilip Kumar’s property, Black Rock described the process as more of an exercise to reduce the pain and agony that the Bollywood star and his wife and former actress Saira Banu have gone through for the property. They have also asserted that this project will remain to be a priority and that they are aiming at finishing Dilip Kumar’s lifetime dream as soon as possible.

Saira Banu too agreed to the deal stating that although it will remain to be Dilip Kumar’s property, the developers will also have their share which will be anything they wish for.