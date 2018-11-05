Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh skip Shah Rukh Khan’s annual Diwali bash

The big bash at Mannat on the night of November 3 which was a post-birthday/ pre-Diwali get-together was attended by the entire film fraternity. Every heroine that Shah Rukh Khan has ever worked with from Madhuri Dixit to Katrina Kaif was present. Conspicuous by her absence at the bash was Deepika Padukone who along with her bridegroom-to-be stayed away from Shah Rukh’s bash…“Most reluctantly,” as a source informs.

“Both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, especially Deepika, are very fond of Shah Rukh, and Shah Rukh of them. However Deepika informed Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri that she wouldn’t be stepping out for social occasions as the wedding festivities and rituals have started,” informs the source.

Says a source close to Deepika, “Ranveer and Deepika are going to go through an elaborate wedding ceremony stretching into two days. There will be two ceremonies, one in the Punjabi and the other in Kannada style. The wedding guests at Lake Como have been informed accordingly.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Here are the DETAILS of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s DREAM HOME after marriage