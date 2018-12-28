Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.12.2018 | 1:31 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Simmba Zero Cheat India Kedarnath Badhaai Ho 2.0
follow us on

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh honeymoon details – The Bollywood couple might coincide it with the actress’ birthday

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After a long and lavish wedding spread across two continents, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dive into work. While the release of Simmba was nearing for Ranveer, his real life leading lady too has got busy with her commitments. Considering that their honeymoon is still impending, the duo has remained silent about their plans. But amidst many reports doing the rounds about the same, now we hear that the two of them will take off for honeymoon during New Year’s.

Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh honeymoon details – The Bollywood couple might coincide it with the actress’ birthday

Ranveer Singh had reportedly stated earlier that he and his ladylove Deepika Padukone often spare some time around New Years to take off on a holiday or spend time with each other. Also, the actress celebrates her birthday [on January 5] around the same time. So the two of them have been following this ritual of taking a trip during New Years and want to continue it even this year for their honeymoon.

The actor had stated that this year too he has asked his wifey to keep some time off during New Year’s and then later for her birthday and he too will be taking a break from his work commitments around the same time. He has asserted that they will be spending their first New Years as newlyweds together but failed to divulge any details on the destination.

Yes, reports continue to affirm that the destination where Ranveer and Deepika will be going for their honeymoon is yet to be revealed. However, they have been speculating that it will be somewhere around Europe.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot earlier this year in November in Italy. After a traditional South Indian and Sindhi style wedding in the picturesque Lake Como, the two of them also hosted a series of receptions for their relatives, industry friends and also, the media.

Also ReadWATCH: Deepika Padukone moonwalks to celebrate 30 million followers on Instagram

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Star Screen Awards 2018: Deepika Padukone…

Prernaa Arora spends her birthday in custody

2018 Forbes India Celebrity 100: Salman Khan…

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wins Best Performance by…

Me Too Movement: After speaking up against…

Slay or Nay: Anushka Sharma in Raw Mango for…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification