CONFIRMED: Ranveer Singh to star in Rohit Shetty’s action film

Ranveer Singh is on a roll. The actor is already starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s magnum opus film, Padmavati. Besides this, Ranveer Singh will also star in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Now, it has been learned that he is all set to star in an action flick which will be helmed by Rohit Shetty.

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty shot a commercial a year ago and since then there have been rumours about their film collaboration. Now, it has been revealed that they are indeed doing a film and it will be an action genre.

On Wednesday, at the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, Rohit Shetty shared his excitement about the collaboration. He said, “He (Ranveer Singh) has a great energy and everybody is talking about our energies meeting. I hope everyone likes it. It is an action film. It is a typical massy film.”

According to Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh connects with the masses and has got the qualities of a superstar. He said, “He is a superstar. His energy is not restricted. He does not think, ‘If I perform in a certain way, what will this or that person think.’ That’s the quality of a superstar. You have to connect with the masses if you have to be a superstar.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty is currently shooting for his upcoming directorial venture Golmaal Again. It stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Kunal Khemu, Tusshar Kapoor, Tabu, Shreyas Talpade, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Johnny Lever among others. It is set for Diwali 2017 release.