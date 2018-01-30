Confirmed! Manoj Bajpayee did NOT take a dig at Akshay Kumar

Manoj Bajpayee is currently busy running from pillar to post promoting his movie Aiyaary with co-star Sidharth Malhotra. In an exclusive interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he spilled beans on the film and the much-publicised Pad Man vs. Aiyaary clash. For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar postponed release of the R. Balki directorial to make sure that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat gets a solo release, invariably clashing with Aiyaary on February 9.

Soon after this development, Manoj re-tweeted a sentence by a film journalist which roughly translated to: Take the fear of crushing, and then say that we made way. This sent the media into tizzy and the grapevine was abuzz with the rumours of rivalry between Akshay and Manoj. It came as a surprise to many given that the two have done three films in the past and have got along well with each other.

Manoj Bajpayee cleared the air around these reports and asserted that he liked the sentence in a very generic context and did not realise that it was actually meant to be a taunt to Akshay Kumar and his upcoming film, Pad Man.

He said, “I found that sentence fantastic. There was no Pad Man reference in that so I just re-tweeted it with a smile emoji. After an hour I realised that the journalist meant to take a dig at Pad Man and I, unfortunately, to no knowledge of mine thought that it was a fantastic philosophy and I should endorse it. This was blown out of proportion. I deleted the tweet once I realised that it was something else to the line.”

He added that he would be a fool to take a dig at the Akshay Kumar.