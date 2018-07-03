Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 03.07.2018 | 11:34 AM IST

BREAKING: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se pushed ahead; will now release on 31st August

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which was earlier scheduled to release on 15th August, will now release on 31st August. The film was supposed to clash with two big films – Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and John Abraham starrer Satyameva Jayate. Now, the three movie clash has been avoided and the comedy film will be releasing on August 31.

BREAKING: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se pushed ahead; will now release on 31st August

In an official statement, Sunny Deol said, “Since Aug 15th has two patriotic films Gold and Satyameva Jayate which are topical for the day and on 24th we have our family friends Anil Sharma’s son being launched who has our blessings. Our film is a wholesome family entertainer, hence, we have decided to release our film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se two weeks later on 31st August 2018.”

But, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se isn’t getting a solo release. Shraddha Kapoor – Rajkummar Rao’s horror comedy Stree and Ayushmann Khurrana‘s Andhadhun are also releasing on 31st August 2018. Interestingly, as of now, Shahid Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor’s film Batti Gul Meter Chalu is also scheduled for August 31 release. Only time will tell whether another movie will be postponed or all the films will clash at the box office

Also Read: Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Punjabi mundas Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol TURN Gujaratis and a glimpse of it can be seen in the teaser!

