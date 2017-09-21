BREAKING This is the title of Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai’s film!" />

While there have been several reports doing the rounds about the forthcoming film of Shah Rukh Khan, here is a major revelation about the same. His next with Aanand L. Rai has now finally received its title and it is called Batla.

From what we hear, the film has been titled Batla since Shah Rukh Khan will be playing the role of a dwarf. Aanand L. Rai recently during an interview had stated that while the film was often being referred to as the dwarf film, he maintained that it is beyond the character of a dwarf and is a story about a man and woman.

Ever since its inception, this film has had many speculations around it from the title to leading ladies to news about SRK playing a double role. While the filmmaker denied all the reports about the superstar’s double role, it was later also unveiled that Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be playing leading ladies in the film. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan’s last release Jab Harry Met Sejal too featured Anushka Sharma as his leading lady.

As for this one, the other details of the film continue to be kept under wraps. It has also been learnt that the film will be heavy on VFX and will require extensive work on that front.

Batla, which went on floor just a few months ago, is expected to release next year.