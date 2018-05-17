Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.05.2018 | 5:30 PM IST

BREAKING: Sonam Kapoor – Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding gets ‘A’ certificate; shows one of the protagonists with a vibrator

BySubhash K. Jha

Director Shashanka  Ghosh and producers Ekta & Rhea  Kapoor’s Veere Di Wedding is being pitched as the chick flick of the year. But, on Tuesday, it was the two female producers Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor’s respective fathers, Anil Kapoor and  Jeetendra,  who attended censor certification screening of Veere Di Wedding the chick flick featuring the newly-married Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. All the cusswords abuses, profanities, and gaalis that had shocked the prudes in the film’s trailer have been allowed to stay.

BREAKING: Sonam Kapoor- Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Veere Di Wedding gets ‘A’ certificate; shows one of the protagonists with a vibrator

That’s right. Audiences will have the singular pleasure of hearing Sonam Kapoor use the forbidden Hindi ‘ch’ word and Kareena Kapoor Khan repeatedly use the ‘f’ word in English. There are also scenes showing the girls discussing orgasms and a particularly jolting sequence showing one of the protagonists with a vibrator.

Apparently, several members of the CBFC were “dead against” letting the four heroines speak like what one CBFC member described as “drunk fisherwomen.” However, the two proud protective star-papas thought otherwise.

Says a source in the know, “Both Jeetendra and Anil Kapoor argued heatedly in favour of the colourful language spoken in Veere Di Wedding. They are convinced that today’s youngsters speak that foul lurid leery language. Some panel members objected. But finally, the board members agreed to let the language remain intact and gave  the  film an ‘A’ certificate.”

Veere Di Wedding releases on June 1, 2018.

Also Read: Veere Di Wedding: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor unleash their inner SEXY in new stills from Tareefan

