BREAKING: Sanjay Dutt biopic to now release on June 29, 2018

One of the most awaited films of recent times has to be the Sanjay Dutt biopic. The film has created buzz for various reasons – it’s a biopic of one of the most loved and controversial stars of Bollywood. Secondly, it’s directed by blockbuster director Rajkumar Hirani, who makes entertaining films that appeal to audiences of all groups and strata of society. And thirdly, popular actor Ranbir Kapoor is essaying the lead role.

Earlier, the film was scheduled to be released on March 30 this year. However, there were speculations going around that the film might take more time to be completed and hence, miss the March 30 deadline. Yesterday, the news of postponement got confirmed when Tiger Shroff’s action flick Baaghi 2 was preponed from April 27 to March 30. It was clear that Baaghi 2 would not clash with Sanjay Dutt biopic and hence, the latter is going to be pushed ahead. And today, the makers have announced that this much awaited flick has now got a new release date – June 29.

March 30 was an ideal release as it was a Good Friday holiday. Hence, the collections would have got an added boost. There are no holidays around June 29. But it’s the post-Eid period and moreover, it comes two weeks after the big Eid release Race 3, starring Salman Khan. Hence, Sanjay Dutt biopic can score well at the box office if it releases on June 29 as well.

Sanjay Dutt biopic also stars Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor.