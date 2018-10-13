BREAKING: Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha signed for Googly

Ayushmann Khurrana is of late being appreciated for his unconventional choices in films. The actor, who is riding high on the critical acclaim he received for Andhadhun, also seems to be grabbing attention for his next, Badhaai Ho. And now we hear that the actor has bagged another interesting film. Titled Googly, it is expected to feature Nushrat Bharucha of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame.

Googly, to be produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, is expected to mark the directorial debut of Raaj Shaandilyaa. The latter is known to be a renowned writer who has written films like Welcome Back and the Sanjay Dutt comeback film Bhoomi. He has also done some work in the television show Comedy Circus. Considering the quirky title, it seems that the film will fall into the funny genre but further details on the film are yet to be revealed.

Coming to the actors, as mentioned before, Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in the Sanya Malhotra starrer Badhaai Ho, a fun film that deals with stigma attached to late pregnancy. The film features Neena Gupta as Ayushmann’s mother who is pregnant.

On the other hand, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and has recently signed Turram Khan. The actress will share screen space opposite Rajkummar Rao in this Hansal Mehta film which is also co-produced by Ajay Devgn.

As for Googly, it is yet to be seen when the film will go on floor based on the actors’ schedule.

