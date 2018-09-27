Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan and Tabu are all set to come together on the small screen

With Bigg Boss 12 already garnering enough attention due to all the controversies, the show also has ample celebrities attending it during the weekend with varied activities being arranged. While Varun Dhawan recently promoted Sui Dhaaga – Made In India, the next celebrity on the list is Tabu. Readers may be aware that the actress will feature alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the unconventional Sriram Raghavan film Andhadhun. The actress will be a part of the controversial reality show to promote the same.

Tabu will be reuniting with her Jai Ho costar Salman Khan on the small screen this time. And not surprisingly, she will also be interacting with the contestants on the show. Let us also tell you that this is not the first time that the actress is attending Bigg Boss. Prior to this, she has promoted her films like Fitoor and even Golmaal Again. Now reuniting with the actor, the actress will also be seen in some fun segments that the show organizers have planned for Tabu and Salman.

Interestingly, the two actors are all set to reunite on the big screen. Tabu will be seen in the role of Salman’s sister in the ambitious film Bharat. Produced by Atul Agnihotri, it is a remake of Ode To My Father and will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will also feature Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff in integral roles and is expected to release during Eid next year.

On the other hand, on Bigg Boss 12, the handful of contestants who are gaining immense attention include Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota who have become the cynosure of controversies, courtesy the ongoing rumours about their alleged relationship. Besides them, the celebrities in the house include Karanvir Bohra, Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Nehha Pendse amongst others. Amongst the commoners, the Khan sisters- Saba and Somi are gaining immense attention.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 12: Jasleen Matharu KISSES Anup Jalota on camera, Karanvir Bohra wants her to smooch him (watch video)