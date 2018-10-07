Bigg Boss 12 October 6: Salman Khan & Govinda enter the house as contestants, Nehha Pendse named VILLIAN by inmates

Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar episode started with a bang as Salman Khan and Govinda entered the house as the doubles Jodi. The two were in outhouse and were playfully discussing nominations…Salman said he would nominate Sanjay Dutt because he would give Jaadu Ki Jhappis to everyone and the show will shut because there would be no controversy. Isn’t that amaze? Bigg Boss didn’t think so. They out called Salman and Govinda for discussing nominations and as a punishment made them live life like any other contestants. They woke up and did all the chores and also pulled each other’s leg which was pretty interesting to watch. Salman asked Govinda who’s better actor: Salman or Shah Rukh? He said Shah Rukh Khan acts well but Salman looks good! Ouch!

Later, they spoke to all the inmates through TV from outhouse and pulled Jasleen’s leg for not sacrificing her make up for Anup Jalota. Govinda asked Sreesanth to say one dialogue of his properly in Hindi! They also made fun of Shivashish’s appearance. Govinda asked inamates to play a game called Topibaaz and everyone named Romil. Salman asked why Nehha, Karanvir and Sreesanth nominated themselves for the Kaal Kothari punishment and asked them why they were playing safe in the game? He advised Sreesanth to change his approach towards the game and look at it like cricket. Sreesanth was reprimanded for calling Surbhi Rana bichaari during a task. In the end, Salman asked to name the Gunhegaar of the week and all voted for Nehha .

The episode ended with a bang with an argument between Shivashish and Deepak Kumar over captaincy. Salman announced that the eliminations will happen on Sunday.

