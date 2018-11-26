Bigg Boss 12: Kamya Punjabi, Pearl Puri, Surbhi Jyoti impersonate Megha Dhade, Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar in this hilarious episode (watch video)

Bigg Boss season 12 is not the best season, solely considering the viewership it has garnered over the course of ten weeks that it has been airing at prime time on television. The makers pulled all cards and called their big guns, literally, to make sure that there is some excitement brewing in the house, leading to the rise in the TRPs. It was a hit and miss but well, recently the show seems to have picked up after Bigg Boss made Surbhi Rana a reporter in the house and she created fights between Jasleen and Somi. Now, the makers have come with a new twist. Naagin 3, Bepannaah, Internet Waala Love and Shakti’s stars Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassnandani, Harshad Chopda, Kamya Punjabi and Shivin Narang entered the house and created a laugh riot on the show! While Pearl Puri impersonated Sreesanth, Surbhi Jyoti played his ‘sister on Bigg Boss’ Dipika Kakar. Kavya became the fiery Megha Dhade while Shivin mimicked Deepak Kumar.

Sreesanth was pulled up for his quirks and the duo made fun of Dipika’s devotion for him on the show. Overall the actors were pretty entertaining. Check out the videos below:

.@ColorsTV ke stars ghar mein aakar karenge gharwalon ki nakal! Dekhiye aaj #WeekendKaVaar mein anokha dhamaal, tune in at 9 PM. #BiggBoss12 #BB12 pic.twitter.com/JAabSh7Yiz — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 25, 2018

Srishty Rode was ousted from this house this week and her shocking elimination created a lot of news.

