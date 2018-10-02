Bigg Boss 12: Anup Jalota – Jasleen Matharu END their relationship in the Bigg Boss house

Last month, bhajan maestro Anup Jalota made headlines after he and his girlfriend Jasleen Matharu announced their relationship while entering the Bigg Boss house. Well, keeping in with the theme of Vichatra Jodis, the Jodi of Anup and Jasleen had certainly caught audience’s interest given the difference in their age. However, after the latest episode, it seems like this Vichitra Jodi is heading to splitsville and fast! As per reports, Anup Jalota who is all of 65 years has decided to end his relationship with the 28 year old Jasleen.

In fact, this decision of the bhajan maestro comes after one of the tasks that was given the each Jodi. As per the task, one of them was held captive while the other was asked to give up certain things to free their partner. In this task, it was Jalota who was held captive, while Jasleen was told to relinquish her clothes, makeup and even cut her hair. Reportedly, Jasleen was unable to part with her material belongings to save the love of her life. This situation seemingly has affected Jalota, who was surprised to learn that his girlfriend valued her material possessions above him.

Later while explaining her inability to part with her possessions, Jasleen reported told Jalota that while she did value him, her makeup and clothes mattered to her just as much as he did! Now, we wonder if love can manage to overcome this hurdle, or will materialistic greed prove too powerful for the Vichitra Jodi. We guess the only solution can come now from Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu.