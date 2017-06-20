Baahubali 2 to now go to Moscow where it will be screened at International Film Festival

While this year will see the 39th edition of the Moscow International Film Festival, it will also have something special in store for the Indian audience. In order to celebrate the 70 years of bilateral relations between India and Russia, the festival will have the special screenings of some conventional and unconventional Indian films which also includes the year’s biggest blockbuster Baahubali 2.

Baahubali 2, which has broken the records of every Indian film in terms of its box office collections, will be screened along with other handpicked films which include Badman, A Death In the Gunj, BeyYaar, U Turn and Kothandi. Talking about the collection, Rahul Bali who has curated the collection of Indian films for the festival revealed that the films have been chosen on the basis of the languages to represent the varied parts of the country. Hence they asserted that they would be showcasing films from six languages which include Assamese, Bengali, Telugu, Gujarati as well as Hindi.

Also, interestingly, the Indian Panorama which is a section that will feature these films from our country is a first of its kind which started as a part of the Indian-Russian relation celebrations. Besides Russian celebrities, many from India which will include Gulshan Grover from Badman as well as SS Rajamouli from Baahubali team will be gracing the event which will be held from June 22 to June 29.