Anupam Kher blacks out in New York, Salman Khan plays the saviour

Anupam Kher had a health scare in New York while attending an awards function earlier this month. A blind item in a Mumbai tabloid on Sunday morning had Anupam confronting the bull by the horns.

Reveals Anupam, “Firstly it was not a heart-related ailment, meaning a heart attack as the blind item in the tabloid implies. Why so coy about it? I’ve nothing to hide. We were all together in Salman Khan’s room in New York when I had a blackout. I had not eaten anything for one and a half days—big mistake—and my sugar-level had fallen dangerously. This of course I didn’t know when the blackout happened.”

Salman Khan, who was with Anupam at the time when it happened, panicked. “He called the para-medics who rushed in immediately. Laws in the US about medical emergencies during international events are very strict. No one can take then lightly. I told the para-medics I was okay, and didn’t need any further treatment. But they insisted on a full medical investigation.”

Anupam went through every possible test and declared in perfect health. The actor, who is this week seen as a Jaiprakash Narayan doppelganger in Madhur Bhandarkar’s unjustly savaged Indu Sarkar, says Salman was a big help at the time of the health scare. “He not only called for medical help he remained on alert all through. I am blessed to have friends like him in the film industry.”