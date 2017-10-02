Anees Bazmee to direct a movie for Ekta Kapoor

She is the tsarina of television with multiple shows that have been on the air for quite some time. She is none other than Ekta Kapoor. While Ekta made her way to film production a while back, Anees Bazmee best known for his comic capers has been part of the industry for decades. Well now we hear that the two will soon be joining hands for a yet untitled project.

If what we hear is true, then apparently Ekta and Anees will be coming together for a project that will feature a single male lead who will feature in a double role. Though details of the said project are yet unknown, we hear that an announcement of the same will happen in the coming days.

But whatever be the case, given Ekta’s talents as a producer and Bazmee’s flair of direction we just can’t wait to see their film.