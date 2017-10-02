Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 02.10.2017 | 10:56 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Tiger Zinda Hai Judwaa 2 Daddy Padmavati Chef
follow us on

Anees Bazmee to direct a movie for Ekta Kapoor

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anees Bazmee to direct a movie for Ekta Kapoor

She is the tsarina of television with multiple shows that have been on the air for quite some time. She is none other than Ekta Kapoor. While Ekta made her way to film production a while back, Anees Bazmee best known for his comic capers has been part of the industry for decades. Well now we hear that the two will soon be joining hands for a yet untitled project.

If what we hear is true, then apparently Ekta and Anees will be coming together for a project that will feature a single male lead who will feature in a double role. Though details of the said project are yet unknown, we hear that an announcement of the same will happen in the coming days.

But whatever be the case, given Ekta’s talents as a producer and Bazmee’s flair of direction we just can’t wait to see their film.

Tags : , ,

You might also like

WHOA! Amy Jackson to debut on US TV show…

CONFIRMED: Karan Wahi to star opposite…

BREAKING: Ranveer Singh set to star as…

WHOA! Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra…

REVEALED: Priyanka Chopra to play a dynamic…

Here’s how Akshay Kumar will be celebrating…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification