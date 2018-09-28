Amid major silence from film industry, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadda support Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta, who made her debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, has once again come out with her story about being abused by veteran actor Nana Patekar. The incident was in media in 2008 when it took place on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. Reportedly, Nana Patekar had persuaded choreographer Ganesh Acharya to include an intimate dance step in the song which was supposed to be a solo song by Tanushree Dutta. The actress had protested against it as it wasn’t in the contract. She had even locked herself in the vanity van when no one was supporting her. Then, came some goons from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) which were reportedly called by Nana Patekar who banged the door of her vanity van and even vandalized her car.

Tanushree Dutta, back in 2008, had talked about the trauma she faced during that time. Even Nana Patekar had held a press conference and dismissed all allegations. Since then, the actress was away from limelight until recently when she opened up about those allegations again. While she has been calling out film industry for staying silent, a few of them have finally come in support of her. Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha are few of the actors who believe the actress and have praised her courage to come out with her story.

This thread is very telling. @janiceseq85 was there at the time of the incident being debated today. Even when #TanushreeDutta had career concerns to keep quiet 10 years ago she did not & her story hasn’t changed now. Her courage should be admired, not her intention questioned. https://t.co/Ola3MNdmtS — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 27, 2018

It hurts to be #TanushreeDutta rn. To be alone, questioned. No woman wants publicity that opens the floodgates of trolling and insensitivity.What happened to her on set was intimidation.Her only fault was she didn’t back down-takes a special courage to be #TanushreeDutta. — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) September 27, 2018

A female assistant director on set of the film speaks up. #IBelieveYouTanushreeDutta https://t.co/SjH0foQKbu — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 28, 2018



While these four have come out in support, bigwig megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan chose to be very diplomatic about the case. During the trailer launch of Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were asked about Tanushree Dutta’s allegation against veteran actor Nana Patekar. As many known Mr. Bachchan usually dodges controversial questions, he clearly dodged it again and said, “My name is neither Tanushree nor Nana Patekar, how can I answer your question.”

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, had a more diplomatic response to the ongoing controversy. “Without knowing the veracity of something, it’s not right for me to comment on it. But whenever something like this does happen, it’s a sad thing. Whether this has happened, that is for people to investigate,” Aamir said.

