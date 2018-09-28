Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.09.2018 | 11:19 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Pataakha Andhadhun LoveYatri Helicopter Eela Thugs of Hindostan
follow us on

Amid major silence from film industry, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadda support Tanushree Dutta

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Tanushree Dutta, who made her debut with Aashiq Banaya Aapne, has once again come out with her story about being abused by veteran actor Nana Patekar. The incident was in media in 2008 when it took place on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss. Reportedly, Nana Patekar had persuaded choreographer Ganesh Acharya to include an intimate dance step in the song which was supposed to be a solo song by Tanushree Dutta. The actress had protested against it as it wasn’t in the contract. She had even locked herself in the vanity van when no one was supporting her. Then, came some goons from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) which were reportedly called by Nana Patekar who banged the door of her vanity van and even vandalized her car.

Amid major silence from film industry, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadda support Tanushree Dutta

Tanushree Dutta, back in 2008, had talked about the trauma she faced during that time. Even Nana Patekar had held a press conference and dismissed all allegations. Since then, the actress was away from limelight until recently when she opened up about those allegations again. While she has been calling out film industry for staying silent, a few of them have finally come in support of her. Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha are few of the actors who believe the actress and have praised her courage to come out with her story.


While these four have come out in support, bigwig megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan chose to be very diplomatic about the case. During the trailer launch of Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were asked about Tanushree Dutta’s allegation against veteran actor Nana Patekar. As many known Mr. Bachchan usually dodges controversial questions, he clearly dodged it again and said, “My name is neither Tanushree nor Nana Patekar, how can I answer your question.”

Aamir Khan, on the other hand, had a more diplomatic response to the ongoing controversy. “Without knowing the veracity of something, it’s not right for me to comment on it. But whenever something like this does happen, it’s a sad thing. Whether this has happened, that is for people to investigate,” Aamir said.

Also Read: Tanushree Dutta CONFESSED to have gone under knife and being forced to do a boob job

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

PHOTO ALERT: Ajay Devgn starrer Taanaji -…

Bharat schedule for Salman Khan after…

Kerala Flood Relief: Kerala Minister…

SCOOP: Jimmy Sheirgill replaces Randeep…

KERALA FLOODS: Rana Daggubati, John Abraham,…

When Bigg Boss met Bigg Boss: Kamal Haasan…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification