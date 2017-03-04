Alia Bhatt reacts to the death threats issued to her

While on one hand, Alia Bhatt has been making news as the release of her much awaited film Badrinath Ki Dulhania is just around the corner, on the other hand, her father Mahesh Bhatt had got a threat about attacking Alia in case he failed to cough up a ransom to the tune of Rs. 50 lakhs. During the recently held media meet of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, both, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were on the dais answering questions from the media.

Since the topic of Mahesh Bhatt and the ransom demanded was in the news, the media persons did make it a point to ask Alia Bhatt about the same, amidst the other questions pertaining to Badrinath Ki Dulhania. While one expected Alia Bhatt to either skip the question or answer in monosyllables, she proved as to what mettle she is made up of when she answered the question with her trademark smile and confidence intact. Alia Bhatt said, “I would term my father and the police department as brave, because they did not give me even an iota of a chance to worry about (the said case). They just took over (the case). Now that everything is sorted out, everybody is safe and happy. With him (her father Mahesh Bhatt) by my side, there is no way for me to feel scared”.

Readers may recall that, a couple of days back, Mahesh Bhatt had received a series of death threats over the phone, wherein the caller had threatened to kill him, his wife Soni Razdan and his daughter Alia Bhatt in case he failed to cough up the ransom of Rs. 50 lakhs. The Mumbai Police’s Anti-Extortion Cell worked in tandem with the Uttar Pradesh Police Special Task Force (STF) and nabbed the culprit in Lucknow.

Speaking about Badrinath Ki Dulhania, besides Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, the movie also stars Gauahar Khan in an important role. While the movie has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, it is being readied to release on March 10 this year. Besides this, Alia Bhatt will also be seen with Ranveer Singh in the Zoya Akhtar directed film Gully Boy.