Ali Abbas Zafar to be awarded for Cinema Tourism for Tiger Zinda Hai

“Tiger Zinda Hai, the 2017 Hindi blockbuster, was shot in several different locations. The shooting took place in Abu Dhabi, Austria, Greece and Morocco. The last song of the movie, ‘Swag se Swagat’, was shot in the Aegean island of Naxos, Greece. For us, its success is also a success of locations, the power of tourism drawing crowds to cinema,” said Navin Berry, the man behind Cinema Scapes, a cinema and tourism summit that will be held in Mumbai on October 26.

Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar will be honoured for his contribution in bringing cinema and tourism together in a unique manner at Cinema Scapes this year. “We will celebrate the coming together of cinema and tourism as symbolised in this blockbuster. We are honoured with this opportunity and overwhelmingly welcome Ali saheb to the awards ceremony tomorrow at cinemascapes 2018,” Navin Berry concluded.

