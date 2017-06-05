Ajay Devgn vs Akshay Kumar: The actors are fighting for the same script based on real life story

In the past year, Akshay Kumar has become more inclined towards starring in the films based on real life stories. Both his films Airlift and Rustom were inspired from real life stories and the movies were box office successes.

As reported earlier, Akshay Kumar was very keen to acquire the official rights to the real life story of JS Gill who had rescued his team who were trapped in a coal mine. His next project could have been based on Raniganj Coalfield rescue mission story. Now, it has been learned that instead of Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn has acquired the rights to the project. Akshay was in the process to acquire the rights when he learned that the rights were officially acquired by Ajay.

For those who are unaware of the story, 64 miners were trapped below the ground. The hero of the rescue operation was Jaswant Singh Gill, Additional Chief Mining Engineer, who had risked his own life to save lives. He had gone down the borehole in the capsule and organized the orderly evacuation of the trapped miners. It had taken about 6 hours to bring up the 65 miners one-by-one. He was honoured with India’s highest civilian gallantry award Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak (SJRP) for saving the lives of 64 miners, by President of India.

This ain’t the first time Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar are planning to star in the same story. Both of them are starring in different versions of the Battle of Saragarhi. While Ajay will be producing, directing and acting in the film, Akshay will be starring in Karan Johar and Salman Khan’s production of Battle of Saragarhi.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn will be seen in Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho and Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. Akshay Kumar will be seen in Toilet- Ek Prem Katha and R Balki’s Padman.