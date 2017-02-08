Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s mother admitted in the same hospital

Just a few days ago we had reported that Ajay Devgn had to leave the shoot of Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho midway to tend to his ailing mother at a suburban hospital in Mumbai. Now, we hear that the actor’s mother-in-law, that is actress Kajol’s mother and veteran actress Tanuja too has taken ill.

Considering the health issues of Veena Devgn, mother of Ajay Devgn, not just the actor but also his actress wife Kajol has taken a break from her Tamil film VIP 2 and have been beside her in taking care of her the entire day. Veena is currently in the Santacruz Hospital after a relapse and she has apparently been diagnosed with pulmonary infection and undergoing treatment for the same.

On the other hand, Tanuja was rushed to the same hospital after a diabetes fluctuation and was admitted in the same ward. As of now, the authorities are giving treatment to both of them.

Last seen in Shivaay which also had Kajol completely involved in its marketing and promotional strategies, Ajay is gearing up for Baadshaho, Remo D’Souza’s next and Sons of Sardaar. On the other hand, Kajol has made a bold move of shifting to South films after two decades and the actress will be starring opposite none other than Dhanush in Vellai Illa Pattadhari 2.