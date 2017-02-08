Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s mother admitted in the same hospital

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s mother admitted in the same hospital news

Just a few days ago we had reported that Ajay Devgn had to leave the shoot of Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho midway to tend to his ailing mother at a suburban hospital in Mumbai. Now, we hear that the actor’s mother-in-law, that is actress Kajol’s mother and veteran actress Tanuja too has taken ill.

Considering the health issues of Veena Devgn, mother of Ajay Devgn, not just the actor but also his actress wife Kajol has taken a break from her Tamil film VIP 2 and have been beside her in taking care of her the entire day. Veena is currently in the Santacruz Hospital after a relapse and she has apparently been diagnosed with pulmonary infection and undergoing treatment for the same.

On the other hand, Tanuja was rushed to the same hospital after a diabetes fluctuation and was admitted in the same ward. As of now, the authorities are giving treatment to both of them.

Last seen in Shivaay which also had Kajol completely involved in its marketing and promotional strategies, Ajay is gearing up for Baadshaho, Remo D’Souza’s next and Sons of Sardaar. On the other hand, Kajol has made a bold move of shifting to South films after two decades and the actress will be starring opposite none other than Dhanush in Vellai Illa Pattadhari 2.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Arshad Warsi speaks up on Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2 legal controversy news

Arshad Warsi speaks up on Akshay Kumar’s…

Priyanka_Meera

Did Priyanka Chopra help cousin Meera Chopra land…

Fawad

Fawad Khan finally opens up about relationship…

Harshwardhan

“‘Joota maaru utaarke?”- When…

Boman Irani to turn judge of reality show for kids news

Boman Irani to turn judge of reality show for kids

Shahid Kapoor to endorse Relaxo footwear?

Shahid Kapoor to endorse Relaxo footwear?

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification