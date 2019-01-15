After the sexual misconduct claim, Boney Kapoor comes out in support of Rajkumar Hirani

#MeToo movement took India by storm in 2018 where major names were accused of sexual harassment, abuse, and misconduct. The top names from Bollywood included Alok Nath, Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan and Vikas Bahl among others who have been reprimanded for their past. In the latest development, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani was accused of sexual harassment by an assistant who worked with him during Sanju. The assistant officially approached Vidhu Vinod Chopra, his wife Anupama Chopra and writer Abhijat Joshi.

While majority of Bollywood is silent on the controversy, some of them have chosen to stand by Rajkumar Hirani. Boney Kapoor, producer, spoke about it and said that the filmmaker is too good of a man to do something like this. He doesn’t believe the allegation and said that Hirani would not do something like this.

Rajkumar Hirani’s name has been removed from the upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which is co-produced by Hirani’s long-time friend Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Apparently, Chopra has stood by the complainant and has distanced himself from Hirani. The filmmaker, on the other hand, has called these allegations malicious.

