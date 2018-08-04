Accidental Prime Minister director Vijay Gutte ARRESTED for fraud of Rs 34 crores

Accidental Prime Minister director Vijay Gutte has been arrested for a fraud of Goods And Services Tax (GST) amounting to Rs 34 crores. His film is based on life and times of ex Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and has Anupam Kher in the main role. According to reports, Gutte is in judicial custody till August 14. Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax Intelligence or DGGSTI arrested him on Thursday and a metropolitan magistrate court here which remanded him in judicial custody.

Vijay Gutte has been pressed charges under section under section 132 (1)(c) of the CGST Act. He indulged in wrongful availment of input tax credit using bills and invoices that have been issued without any supply of goods or services and therefore has been booked.

Essentially, Gutte runs a firm VRG Digital Corp Pvt Ltd which allegedly procured 149 fake invoices involving GST of Rs 34.37 crore for animation and manpower services received from another company, Horizon Outsource Solutions Pvt Ltd. The director of another company has also been arrested.

It is also alleged that Gutte’s firm wrongfully claimed a cash refund of Rs 28 crores from the government against Central Value Added Tax (CENVAT) credit received for these fake invoices since July 2017.