Alpha Evening Box Office Update: Alia Bhatt–Sharvari starrer collects Rs. 5.37 cr. by 5 PM; Day 1 headed towards Rs. 7 cr.

The Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer Alpha witnessed a gradual improvement in occupancy as the day progressed. After registering morning show occupancy of around 9%, the YRF spy thriller saw occupancy rise to approximately 14% during the afternoon shows and further increase to around 17% in the evening. The night-show occupancy is expected to be in the vicinity of 20%.

As of 5 PM, Alpha had collected approximately Rs. 5.37 crores at the domestic box office.

Among the key markets, Maharashtra emerged as the highest-contributing state in terms of collections, recording an overall occupancy of around 13%. It was followed by the NCR region, which registered the strongest occupancy at approximately 20%, while Gujarat recorded occupancy of around 9%. At the city level, Mumbai led the collections with occupancy of approximately 17%. Delhi recorded a stronger occupancy of around 22%, while Bengaluru followed closely with nearly 20% occupancy.

The national multiplex chains continued to account for a significant share of the film’s business. PVR INOX and Cinepolis together contributed approximately Rs. 3.07 crores, amounting to around 57% of the film’s domestic collections.

Alpha has received a wide release, with approximately 9,000 shows across 2,750 screens nationwide. Despite the extensive release, the film’s occupancy remained moderate through the day, though the steady improvement from morning to evening offers some encouragement.

Based on the trend so far, Alpha is currently estimated to collect approximately Rs. 7 crores on Day 1. The final figure will depend on the performance of the evening and night shows and whether the film witnesses stronger spot bookings in the major urban centres.