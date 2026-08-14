Sharvari gives Ravi Kishan’s viral “Money follows my brother” meme a fun twist with her latest Instagram caption, leaving fans amused.

Sharvari gives Ravi Kishan-coded caption to her latest Instagram post! Check out here

Sharvari has joined the latest internet trend inspired by actor-politician Ravi Kishan, giving her own spin to the viral “money follows my brother” line. The actress took to Instagram on August 13, 2026, to share a series of photographs and self-portraits, but it was her caption that caught the attention of fans.

Sharvari gives Ravi Kishan-coded caption to her latest Instagram post! Check out here

Sharvari captioned the post, “Happiness follows my brother, happiness follows! 🤪🫶🏼” The playful reference quickly reminded social media users of Ravi Kishan's now-viral statement from his appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast.

One fan directly pointed out the connection, commenting, “Cant beat ravi kishan 😛” Another joked about Sharvari's familiarity with internet trends, writing, “Seems like our sharu is more chronically online than usss.” A third fan added, “Ravi kishan side effects 😂”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharvari 🐯 (@sharvari)

How Ravi Kishan's ‘Money follows my brother’ became a meme

The phrase referenced by Sharvari originated from a conversation Ravi Kishan had with Raj Shamani on his podcast. During the episode, Shamani asked Kishan to choose between “Pehchaan”, referring to recognition and reputation, and “Paisa”, or money.

Kishan immediately chose recognition and explained his reasoning in his trademark style: “Pehchaan! Money follows my brother, money follows!”

Coming back to Sharvari, she has had a busy year with multiple releases and projects. She was recently seen in Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga, which released in June 2026. She subsequently appeared in Alpha, the Yash Raj Films action thriller co-starring Alia Bhatt.

Sharvari is also gearing up for Yeh Prem Mol Liya, directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film stars her opposite Ayushmann Khurrana and is scheduled for a November 27, 2026 release. She is also associated with an upcoming untitled project directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Also Read: Ravi Kishan skips Mirzapur: The Movie trailer launch, but his VIRAL one-liners steal the show; cast says ‘follows my brother’, ‘jaldi the late’; Divyenndu has hilarious reunion with ‘b****i waale chacha’

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