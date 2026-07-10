Dhamaal 4 Evening Box Office Update: Ajay Devgn starrer collects Rs. 7.71 crore by 5 PM; Day 1 headed towards Rs. 12.5-13 crore

Dhamaal 4 has witnessed a noticeable improvement in collections through the afternoon and evening shows. The comedy entertainer has collected approximately Rs. 7.71 crore at the domestic box office as of 5 PM and is now headed for a healthy double-digit opening.

The film has recorded an overall occupancy of around 16% so far. After registering 9.3% occupancy during the morning shows, Dhamaal 4 grew to approximately 16% in the afternoon. The evening shows have opened with occupancy of around 19%, while the night shows are expected to clock occupancy in the vicinity of 24%.

Among the states, Uttar Pradesh continues to lead with occupancy of approximately 23%, followed by the National Capital Region at 19% and Maharashtra at 15%. Mumbai, Delhi and Pune have emerged as the top-performing cities, recording occupancy of around 19% each.

The major national multiplex chains, PVRINOX and Cinepolis have contributed approximately Rs. 3.71 crore to the film’s collections. This accounts for nearly 48% of its overall business at the time of reporting.

With the evening and night shows expected to provide a further boost, Dhamaal 4 is currently estimated to conclude its opening day with collections in the range of Rs. 12.5-13 crore. The franchise value, ensemble cast and appeal among families and children are expected to drive the film’s business during the remaining shows.