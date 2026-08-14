Awarapan 2 Box Office Evening Update: Emraan Hashmi starrer jumps to Rs. 9.36 crore by 5 PM, up from noon; eyes over Rs. 18 cr opening day

Emraan Hashmi starrer Awarapan 2 is gathering momentum through the course of its opening day, with the action entertainer recording a healthy jump in collections by 5 PM. The film has collected Rs. 9.36 crore at the domestic box office so far, with the evening and night shows still to contribute to its Day 1 total.

The latest numbers mark a substantial increase over the approximately Rs. 3.5 crore that Awarapan 2 had collected by 12 noon. The film had registered a 21.7% overall occupancy during the morning shows, with the earlier update recording over 1.40 lakh tickets sold across 618 cities, 1,654 venues and 3,867 shows.

By 5 PM, the film has expanded its footprint to 6,806 shows across 662 cities and 1,762 venues, with an average occupancy of nearly 30% across the morning, afternoon and evening shows. The steady improvement through the day suggests that Awarapan 2 is benefiting from stronger audience turnout as the day progresses.

NCR continues to be the film's strongest territory, contributing a nett of Rs. 1.68 crore, followed closely by Maharashtra at Rs. 1.63 crore. Uttar Pradesh takes the third spot with Rs. 1.34 crore. The three markets have collectively contributed over Rs. 4.64 crore nett so far, accounting for a significant chunk of the film's current collections.

The city-wise performance is led by Delhi, which has recorded a nett collection of Rs. 82.10 lakh, followed by Mumbai at Rs. 56.51 lakh and Kolkata at Rs. 35.88 lakh. Delhi, in particular, continues to stand out as a strong market for the Emraan Hashmi starrer, carrying forward the healthy response it showed during the morning. The earlier morning update had Delhi at Rs. 30.70 lakh, while Mumbai and Pune were at Rs. 18.19 lakh and Rs. 11.02 lakh respectively.

Among the national multiplex chains, PVR is leading with a nett of Rs. 2.03 crore, followed by INOX at Rs. 1.55 crore and Cinepolis at Rs. 78.41 lakh. PVR had started the day with Rs. 77.01 lakh by noon, while INOX and Cinepolis had recorded Rs. 56.19 lakh and Rs. 24.15 lakh respectively.

With night shows yet to play out, Awarapan 2 is now positioned for another round of growth before the close of Day 1. The film's ability to convert the improving afternoon and evening momentum into strong night-show occupancy will determine how high it can eventually climb on its opening day.

Given the sharp jump from the morning collections and the nearly 30% average occupancy recorded across the day so far, the night shows are likely to push the overall opening-day figure significantly higher. The film is attempting to capitalise on the cult recall of the original Awarapan and the renewed interest in Emraan Hashmi's return to the action genre, with the opening-day trend indicating that audience response is strengthening as the day progresses.