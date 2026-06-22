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Bollywood Hungama » News » Cocktail 2 Day 4 Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 2.63 cr. till 2 PM on first Monday; Delhi leads over Mumbai » Cocktail 2 Day 4 Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 2.63 cr. till 2 PM on first Monday; Delhi leads over Mumbai

Cocktail 2 Day 4 Box Office Update: Film collects Rs. 2.63 cr. till 2 PM on first Monday; Delhi leads over Mumbai

By Bollywood Hungama News Network

After its opening weekend, Cocktail 2 is now facing its crucial first Monday test at the India box office. The Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has managed to stay in the race on Monday, collecting approximately Rs. 2.63 cr. nett till 2 PM.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of around 10% across morning and early afternoon shows. While the morning shows were on the expected lines with occupancy of around 8%, the film witnessed an uptick in the afternoon shows, with occupancy rising to nearly 12%. This is an encouraging sign as the film’s core audience lies in urban centres and premium multiplexes, where the evening and night shows can play a key role in deciding the final Monday number.

Among the major territories, Delhi has taken the lead over Mumbai on the first Monday. Mumbai, which has been one of the important contributors for the film since its release, is currently behind Delhi, while Bengaluru follows next. The performance in these three urban-heavy markets will be crucial for Cocktail 2 as the film moves through the weekdays.

The national multiplex chains continue to contribute a significant chunk of the business. PVRInox and Cinepolis have together collected around Rs. 1.34 cr. nett, accounting for more than half of the film’s all-India collections so far today.

The first Monday trend is decent for Cocktail 2. A lot will now depend on how the film performs post 5 PM. If the evening and night shows show the expected jump, the film can end its first Monday on a respectable note and consolidate its hold after the opening weekend.

More Pages: Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection , Cocktail 2 Movie Review

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