Awarapan 2 Box Office Morning Update: Emraan Hashmi starrer collects Rs. 3.5 crore by 12 noon

Awarapan 2 has opened to a strong response at the box office, with the Emraan Hashmi starrer witnessing healthy audience turnout during the morning shows. The film, which carries significant franchise nostalgia and has generated strong pre-release anticipation, is showing encouraging signs of momentum on its opening day.

As of 12 noon, Awarapan 2 has collected approximately Rs. 3.5 crore at the domestic box office. The film registered an overall 21.7% occupancy during the morning shows, indicating a solid start and leaving room for growth through the afternoon, evening and night shows.

The action entertainer has also recorded impressive ticket sales. Awarapan 2 has sold over 1,40,897 tickets across 618 cities, 1,654 venues and 3,867 shows, underlining the strong demand for the Emraan Hashmi starrer. The substantial advance sales, coupled with the healthy morning occupancy, have put the film on course for a double-digit opening.

Regionally, NCR emerged as the top-performing market, recording a nett collection of Rs. 60.13 lakh from 362 shows across 121 venues, with an occupancy of 32.0% and 22,917 tickets sold. Maharashtra followed with a nett of Rs. 51.31 lakh from 618 shows across 289 venues, registering 17.0% occupancy and selling 24,664 tickets. Uttar Pradesh ranked third with a nett of Rs. 40.98 lakh from 307 shows across 144 venues, recording 28.3% occupancy and selling 19,348 tickets.

Among the top cities, Delhi led the pack with a nett of Rs. 30.70 lakh from 124 shows across 44 venues, registering 43.1% occupancy and selling 10,661 tickets. Mumbai followed with a nett of Rs. 18.19 lakh from 167 shows across 72 venues, recording 19.9% occupancy and selling 8,328 tickets, while Pune registered a nett of Rs. 11.02 lakh from 126 shows across 42 venues, with 18.2% occupancy and 5,257 tickets sold.

Among the major national cinema chains, PVR recorded the highest nett at Rs. 77.01 lakh from 453 shows across 166 venues, with an occupancy of 33.9% and 29,576 tickets sold. INOX followed with a nett of Rs. 56.19 lakh from 384 shows across 147 venues, registering 29.9% occupancy and selling 24,549 tickets. Cinepolis recorded a nett of Rs. 24.15 lakh from 179 shows across 63 venues, with 25.2% occupancy and 9,209 tickets sold.

With the afternoon and evening shows expected to witness an uptick in occupancy, Awarapan 2 is likely to see collections grow over evening and night shows on its opening day, provided the film maintains its momentum through the rest of the day.

The strong start comes as a significant boost for the film, which is attempting to capitalise on the cult recall of the original Awarapan. The sequel has also benefited from heightened interest in Emraan Hashmi's return to the action genre, with the film expected to draw audiences looking for a mass-appealing entertainer.

The film's performance through the evening shows will be crucial in determining whether Awarapan 2 can surpass the Rs. 12 crore mark and register a bigger-than-expected opening at the domestic box office.