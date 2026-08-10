The Odyssey Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s film has a good 4th weekend in India, reaches Rs. 165.28 crores

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey has continued its steady run at the Indian box office, recording a good fourth weekend despite stiff competition and reduced showcasing. The epic has maintained momentum among audiences and added another Rs. 10.27 crores to its India collections over the weekend.

The film, which has been holding well since its release, collected Rs. 2.29 crores on Friday. The collections witnessed a noticeable jump on Saturday as The Odyssey earned Rs. 4.05 crores. The film continued its strong performance on Sunday, bringing in another Rs. 3.93 crores. This took its fourth weekend total to Rs. 10.27 crores.

With the latest weekend collections, The Odyssey has now collected a total of Rs. 165.28 crores in India. The film has managed to sustain its box office performance over multiple weeks, which has kept it on course for another significant milestone.

The Christopher Nolan directorial is now on its way to reaching the Rs. 175 crores mark in India. With around Rs. 9.72 crores still required to reach the milestone, the film could get there in the coming days.

The film’s fourth weekend performance is particularly significant considering that it is now competing with newer releases for screens and audience attention. However, the sustained collections indicate that The Odyssey continues to find an audience in the country.

For Nolan, the India performance of The Odyssey further underlines the strong theatrical following enjoyed by his films in the country. The film is expected to continue its run in the coming days as it moves closer to the Rs. 175 crore milestone.

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