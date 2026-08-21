Bilal Siddiqi reveals Netflix and Red Chillies are discussing The Ba***ds of Bollywood Season 2, but says the series is yet to be officially greenlit.

Writer Bilal Siddiqi has opened up about the possibility of The Ba***ds of Bollywood returning for a second season, revealing that discussions between Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment are currently underway. However, he stopped short of confirming that the series has been officially renewed. The series, which marked Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, received attention for its satirical take on the Hindi film industry. Siddiqi, who recently tasted success with Awarapan 2, was among the writers associated with the show.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood season 2 in the works? Bilal Siddiqi reveals Netflix, Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies are in talks

Speaking exclusively to NDTV about a potential second season, Siddiqi said, “I hope so too. Red Chillies and Netflix are talking, so there are things they want to speak about first. You know how it is. I hope so too. It's very exciting. We pulled off a great season one and we will be happy to do it another time.”

While the two parties are reportedly in discussions, Siddiqi’s comments make it clear that a second season has not yet received an official greenlight. His response, however, suggests that the possibility of returning to the world of The Ba**ds of Bollywood* remains open.

Bilal Siddiqi on working with Aryan Khan

Siddiqi also reflected on his collaboration with Aryan Khan, who made his directorial debut with the series. He said, “I think he's got his head on his shoulders. He is extremely aware of what is being said around and he's got a great sense of humour.”

Elaborating on their working relationship, the writer said the trio was “very honest” with each other while deciding what should make it into the series. “I think our sense of humour aligned. The way that we wanted to tell the story was also... We were never in disagreement about anything, which is why I think that healthy partnership shows on the screen,” he said.

Siddiqi further described Aryan as “extremely aware, very well informed, sharp” and said there was little disconnect when it came to understanding the references and ideas explored in the show.

For now, Netflix and Red Chillies are yet to make an official announcement regarding The Ba***ds of Bollywood Season 2.

Also Read: Delhi High Court rejects Sameer Wankhede’s defamation suit over Aryan Khan’s Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood

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